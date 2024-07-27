Madhya Pradesh: Man, Stepmother Held For Raping Girl In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar/Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of abduction and rape has come to light in Kukshi, where a girl was allegedly forced into a relationship by her stepmother and the accused. The victim, who appeared at the Kukshi police station on June 25 revealed that her stepmother Radha Kaag had coerced her into talking to accused Mayur Bhayal on the phone and eventually sent her away with him on his motorcycle.

Mayur allegedly took the victim to villages Kalamani and Ujjain, where he raped her under the pretext of marriage and threatened to kill her if she spoke out. The police, led by station in-charge Rajesh Yadav, formed a team to investigate the matter. Based on informer and technical evidence, Mayur and Radha were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

It was revealed that Mayur, who has already married twice, had planned to make the victim his third wife. The police team, comprising inspector Rajesh Yadav, SI Gildar Singh Baghel, SI Urmila Rawat, SI Jagan Singh, SI Vesta Soliya and MR Kiran, was awarded by SP Manoj Kumar Singh, for their remarkable effort in solving the case.