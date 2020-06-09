Madhya Pradesh: Man stabs father to death, wife files plaint

Morena: A man stabbed his father to death on Monday night when he came to rescue of his daughter-in-law from his clutches. His wife Sanju registered a complaint against him for killing her father-in-law. The Porsa police have registered the case and arrested Veerendra, the accused.

The resident of Budhara village, Sanju was sitting near the main door of her house with her children when her husband arrived and forced her to take up some work.

She told him that she cannot work because of her pregnancy. Veerendra got angry and began beating up his wife up.

When his father Aasharam tried to save his daughter-in-law, Veerendra brought a knife and stabbed his 75-year-old father in the chest. He fled after the murder. The police were called and the body was sent for postmortem on Tuesday morning.