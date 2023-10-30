 Madhya Pradesh: Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of Wife
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 05:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death in front of his wife in Khargone on Saturday night. The incident unfolded in the Patti Bazar area of Barwah. Accused Raj Sonkar, entered the victim's house and attacked him.

The victim, identified as Chhote Khan (50), a resident of Singhana near Manawar, was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The motive behind this act was allegedly a long-standing harassment faced by the deceased's wife, Abaida, at the hands of the accused. She had complained to her husband about the relentless torment she endured.

Abaida has been living separately from her husband for the past few years in Patti Bazar. She claimed that Sonkar harassed her daily and even resorted to blackmail her. Saturday Abaida called her husband to come to her rescue. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has accused Abaida of involvement in the murder. Police arrested the accused and are investigating the matter to uncover the truth.

