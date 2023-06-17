 Madhya Pradesh: Man Sleeping Outside His House Killed In Agar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man was murdered by an unidentified person when he was sleeping outside his house in Mana village of Susner tehsil of Shajapur on Friday night.

A case was registered with Susner police station in this regard.

 Police station in-charge Vijay Sagaria said that on Friday night around 1:30 pm, Lakshmi Narayan’s throat was slit outside his house. At the time of the incident, Lakshmi Narayan was sleeping on the cot placed outside his house.

 He further said that he was killed with a sharp weapon by an unidentified miscreant. On being informed, Sagariya reached the spot along with the force. Police suspect that the killer was close to the family.

