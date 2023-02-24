Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for raping minor girl in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Court in Dhar sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl on May 7, 2021. The man identified as Sunil Kailash (19) was convicted under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was also fined ?1,000.

As per reports, the victim was reported missing from her house on May 7, 2021. Upon failure to locate the girl, the parents lodged a missing complaint at Pithampur police station (Sector 1) and the police launched an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the police rescued the girl from the possession of the accused identified as Sunil on August 23, 2021 and arrested him. He had gone to the victim’ s house and took her to a secluded place on the pretext of marrying her where he raped her repeatedly, he even threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone and warned her that she could face dire consequences if she did so. He was convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Aarti Aggarwal, additional district public prosecution officer (special public prosecutor) appeared for the prosecution and argued that the heinous act did not deserve any leniency and sought maximum punishment.