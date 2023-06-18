Madhya Pradesh: Man Sent To Police Remand For Availing Loan Crookedly In Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sent to police remand for allegedly taking a loan with fake documents of a land that belonged to a farmer in Alot town of Ratlam district.

As per Tal station in-charge Nagesh Yadav, in his police complaint, a farmer named Devi Lal Kulmi of Sangakheda village on April 13 said that an unknown person availed KCC loan of Rs 10 lakh from IDFC Bank (Jaora branch), using forged documents of his agricultural land which is registered in the revenue record under Tal.

The issue came to the fore when he was served with a bank notice for non-fulfillment of installment amount for the loan.

Upon visiting the bank branch, he was told that a person named Dinesh Bagdiram of Tal, availed Rs 10 lakh loan from the bank in 2021. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation, the police found that the man availed Rs 10 lakh bank loan using forged documents of Kachrulall and Ramchandra of Sangakheda village as well. He was arrested and produced in court from where he was sent to police remand till June 19. During the course of investigation, Dinesh was found to be a habitual criminal and booked under various cases with Tal police station. Further probe in the case is underway to find others involved in the crime.