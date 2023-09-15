Madhya Pradesh: Man Returning From Shirdi Robbed Of Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹3L |

Pithampur (Mhow): Bhavsar family returning to Indore from Shirdi was robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs 10 lakh near Khandwa village under Sagour police station on Rau Khalghat four-lane.

Sagour police station in-charge Vijay Vaskale said that the car (MP 04 JD 1337), in which the family was travelling suffered a flat tyre on National Highway.

As the family was busy changing the tyre, a gang of eight to 10 people arrived on the scene and started assaulting Aviraj Bhavsar, who is pursuing law in Indore. They had their faces covered with scarf and were carrying lathis.

Later, the robbers took away rings and chains from women sitting in the car and escaped with cash, Aadhaar, ATM and other items. Police said that though robbers targeted Aviraj but did not attack his sisters Ishita Bhavsar and Ana Bhavsar.

As soon as Sagaur police received the information, Pithampur CSP Amit Mishra, Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi and Sagaur police force reached the spot and took Aviraj to Mhow hospital. Mishra said that along with the police team of all three police stations, teams of Crime Branch and Cyber Branch of Dhar had been roped in to arrest robbers.

