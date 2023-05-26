Madhya Pradesh: Man rescued from abductors within hour in Neemuch

Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The police rescued a 35-year-old man and registered a case against six people. The man was abducted from Borkhedi- Raisingh Pura Road over old rivalry.

As per details, the incident was reported from Tinkiya Khedi village under city police station on Wednesday. Lalit Krishna Surawat (35) and Bahadur Banjara were intercepted by a group of men sitting in a pick-up van while returning from Neemuch. They first thrashed the duo and later abducted Surawat.

Alerted by Bahadur, a police team led by TI Karni Singh Shaktawat chased the abductors. They managed to intercept the vehicle and rescue Surawat.

On the basis of complaint, six people including Madanlal Banjara, Dilkhush Banjara, Roshan Banjara, Mukesh Banjara and Jeetu Banjara of Bangred ka Kheda were charged under sections 365, 147, 336 and 427 of the IPC.

A large number of Banjara community members reached Neemuch city police station who suspect that an old rivalry between the victim and the accused may have been the reason for the incident.The police are currently searching for the kidnappers.

Notably, victim Lalit is son of Bhadwamata former sarpanch and brother in-law of Sarpanch Manju Bai Surawat.

