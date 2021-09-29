Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes girl, shares obscene videos of act with her fiancé

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A heinous crime has come to the fore, wherein a village girl was kidnapped, intoxicated and raped. Worse the alleged rapist also shot videos of the act and shared the same along with her obscene pictures with her fiancé. The man allegedly wanted the fiancé to call off the wedding with the girl.

The girl and her kin reported the crime to the additional superintendent of police. She said that 3 months back she was abducted when she left her home for defecation. She alleged that 3 youth of her own village tied her mouth with a cloth. They took her to a secluded place on a motorcycle and threatened to kill her if she made noise.

Two of them left the spot while the third youth intoxicated her and raped her. He also took obscene pictures of her and shot a video of the incident.

Her father then fixed her marriage after two years with a youth. Meanwhile the 3 accused, including her rapist shared her obscene pictures and videos with her fiancé’s so as to prevent the wedding.

Initially the two families were hesitant to file a complaint fearing loss of reputation, but the girl mustered courage and approached police demanding action against the accused. Additional SP RD Prajapati said that a case will be registered and action will be taken soon.

Murder accused inmate dies in jail

A murder accused prisoner serving sentence in Barwani jail, died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. He was a resident of Tonki village, Dhar district.

Prisoner Babu was serving a sentence on murder charges under Manavar police station jurisdiction. He was admitted to the hospital in the jail and died during treatment on Sunday. Barwani Police Station Incharge Rajesh Yadav said, “A case has been registered and according to the provisions of CRPC, the court will investigate the matter.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:10 AM IST