Madhya Pradesh: Man, parents booked for Rs 2L dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a man from UP and his parents for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry in Banganga area on Saturday. The accused were torturing the woman mentally and physically.

According to the police, Banganga area resident a 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Deepak Kushwah of Ghazipur in UP a few years ago. She alleged that after some time, her husband Deepak and his parents started harassing her over petty issues. They were also demanding Rs 2 lakh and a car as dowry.

She told them that her parents were not in a position to give in to their demand following which they increased their torture. Following, this she went back to her parent’s place in the city. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:00 AM IST