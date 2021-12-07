Madhya Pradesh: Man, parents booked for demanding Rs 50L dowry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his parents were booked for demanding Rs 50 lakh in dowry on Tuesday. The accused were harassing the woman mentally and physically for a long time. Police are investigating the case.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 32-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Aditya Godha in Ratlam in 2013. After two years of their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law started harassing her over petty issues. Later, they started demanding Rs 50 lakh as dowry.

According to the woman, the accused had told her to talk to her mother to sell a plot of land she owned to give Rs 50 lakh as dowry. The family members of the woman also tried to talk with her husband but they were still demanding dowry. The woman is staying at her parents’ place in Rau for the past few months.

In another case, a 34-year-old woman had lodged a complaint that she got married to Sandeep Kasera, a resident of Ratlam in 2007. During the marriage, her parents had given Rs 1.5 lakh and jewellery to her in-laws. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her over petty issues. They started demanding a bike as dowry.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:29 PM IST