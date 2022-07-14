Madhya Pradesh: Man kills youth in black magic for male child

Representational image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly sacrificed a youth over black-magic after birth of male child in his house in Rewa, said the officials.

The accused Ramlal, a resident of Bedhoa village has three daughters and wanted a male child. He promised his villages' goddess (kuldevta) to sacrifice a youth if he is blessed with a baby boy.

The police found the body of victim Divyansh Kol (19) on July 6. After the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.

“Last month, his wife gave birth to a male child and he was looking for a youth to sacrifice. On July 6, he spotted Divyansh, who was grazing his goats. Ramlal called Divyansh for help and asked him to come with Ramlal to Devi temple in the village. Ramlal hacked him to death and left the body in the temple,” said Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police, Sirmaur, Rewa.

“When police interrogated him, he first tried to mislead. Later, he confessed ,” he added.

Villagers said Ramlal often used to perform black magic. Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the role of a certain exorcist in the case.