 Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife in Dhar
City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that Sandhya and Pappu were living in a rented house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Pappu Devde of Khargone slit the throat of his 25-year-old Sandhya, killing her on the spot in Joshi Mohalla under Pithampur police station of Dhar on Friday night.

City Superintendent of Police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that Sandhya and Pappu were living in a rented house. The incident was reported by neighbours after they saw Sandhya's body lying in a pool of blood in the house. Police observed and then sealed the house.

The body was sent to Pithampur Community Health Centre for post-mortem. A case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused with Pithampur police station. A team was constituted to arrest Pappu.

article-image

