Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in land dispute in Alot

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): A 45 years-old-man was allegedly killed in a dispute between two groups over government land at Narayangarh village of Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

According to the details, there was a fight between two families over a land dispute, leading to the death of the man.

Police station-in-charge BL Bhabhar told that the deceased has been identified as Babu Khan (50). After getting information, the police reached the spot while the victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Khan dead. After conducting the post-mortem the body was handed over to kin.

A case has been registered in this regard. The police have failed to make any arrest in the case so far. The reason behind the death has not been ascertained yet, as the post-mortem report is awaited. Further investigation into the case has been launched.