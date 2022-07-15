e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Man killed in land dispute in Alot

According to the details, there was a fight between two families over a land dispute, leading to the death of the man.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): A 45 years-old-man was allegedly killed in a dispute between two groups over government land at Narayangarh village of Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

According to the details, there was a fight between two families over a land dispute, leading to the death of the man.

Police station-in-charge BL Bhabhar told that the deceased has been identified as Babu Khan (50). After getting information, the police reached the spot while the victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Khan dead. After conducting the post-mortem the body was handed over to kin.

A case has been registered in this regard. The police have failed to make any arrest in the case so far. The reason behind the death has not been ascertained yet, as the post-mortem report is awaited. Further investigation into the case has been launched.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP offering money for cross-voting in Presidential poll: Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man killed in land dispute in Alot

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city