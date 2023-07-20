Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed By Elder Brother & His Family Over Land Dispute

FPJ

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally killed after he was attacked by his younger brother and family members over land dispute in Mundadi village fall under YD Nagar police station of Mandsaur district on Wednesday afternoon, said police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak.

Pathak said that there was a land dispute between deceased Gopalnath and his younger Rajeshnath. On Wednesday, when Gopalnath was working in his agricultural field, Rajeshnath along with his wife and two sons attacked him with sticks and other arms. Leaving a seriously injured Gopalnath behind, the accused them rushed to Gopalnath’s house and attacked his wife Sumitra who was preparing mid-day meal for school kids.

After sometime, Dial 100 rushed to both the places and took both of them to hospital, where doctors declared Gopalnath dead, while his wife was undergoing treatment. Police arrested Rajeshnath, his wife and two sons and booked them under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Pathak informed that few days back, they lodged complaint and based on that police took preventive action.

