Madhya Pradesh: Man in Nagda dupes fellow of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of a job, sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment, fine of Rs 1,000

Neemuch: Court of judicial magistrate first class Mahesh Kumar Tripathi in Neemuch sentenced three-year rigorous imprisonment to one Sunil Nagda (29) for duping a person of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of a giving job in a cement factory.

The court found Sunil Nagda guilty under Section 420 (cheating) and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him as well.

Additional district prosecution officer Akash Yadav informed that complainant Bhagwati Prasad informed that on October 15, 2014, Sunil told him that he will help him to get a job in Nimbaheda, Rajasthan situated cement factory if he pays Rs 80,000 to him. Since Bhagwati Prasad and Sunil were familiar with each other, Prasad gave him Rs 40,000 in advance and promised to pay the remaining amount once he gets the job. After getting money, Nagda also assured him that he will get a job in the next three months and if he fails to fulfill the promise, he will return the money with interest.

Meanwhile, even after 10-month of paying money, Bhagwati fails to get a job.

After this, whenever the complainant asked Nagda to return him the amount, he started making excuses. Failing to get his money back, Bhagwati lodged a complaint at Neemuch Kotwali.

Based on the evidence produced by the prosecution, the court found Nagda guilty of cheating and sentenced him to three-year rigorous imprisonment.