Madhya Pradesh: Man in Jabalpur held for raping minor cousin; another absconding

A 21-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping his minor cousin at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said.

The arrested accused's brother who is also involved in the crime is absconding, while his parents have been arrested for hiding the abuse, Kundam police station in-charge P S Markam said.

As a result of the rape, the 17-year-old victim had become pregnant and delivered a baby last month, the official said.

The brothers had allegedly lured their cousin to attend a fair with them in Jamuniya village last year and raped her, he said.

The minor girl got pregnant, following which she stayed her cousins' house, delivered a baby and returned to her home in Bhamha village in neighbouring Dindori district, the official said.

The victim's parents lodged a complaint with the Shahpura police station in Dindori where an FIR was registered, he said, adding that the case was later transferred to Kundam police station.