Madhya Pradesh: Man in Jabalpur finds a bag with 2.5 lakhs on road, returns to the owner

Jabalpur: Humanity might fade but never sinks. Such was the case when a man in Jabalpur, after finding 2.5 lakhs lying on the road, set example by returning it to its owner. In this era of inflation, where people are ready to go to any extent for one rupee, if someone finds 2.5 lakh rupees lying on the road, he will consider it as his luck and will keep the money. But the man showing his honesty played his part of a true human being.