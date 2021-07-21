Madhya Pradesh: Man in Jabalpur finds a bag with 2.5 lakhs on road, returns to the owner

Jabalpur: Humanity might fade but never sinks. Such was the case when a man in Jabalpur, after finding 2.5 lakhs lying on the road, set example by returning it to its owner. In this era of inflation, where people are ready to go to any extent for one rupee, if someone finds 2.5 lakh rupees lying on the road, he will consider it as his luck and will keep the money. But the man showing his honesty played his part of a true human being.
The case is of Lordganj police station in Jabalpur, where a young man named Naveen Jain, after withdrawing Rs 5 lakh from the bank, had dropped a bag of Rs 2.50 lakh on the way in a hurry. He tried his best to find the bag but to no avail.
A person named Parvez, working in a footwear shop located in the same area found the bag immediately and informed his owner Shekhu Khan about this. Shekhu Khan took cognizance into the matter, reached Lordganj police station with the bag and returned it to its owner Naveen Jain got with the help of the police.
