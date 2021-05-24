Madhya Pradesh: Man in Alirajpur recovers from 90% infection, leaves Covid center amid applause

Alirajpur: Despite 90% lung infection, Hari Singh Tomar (30) of Badakheda village won battle against coronavirus through sheer will power and self-confidence.

On April 16, he had complained of fever and cold. A few days later, he took medication from doctors in Chhota Udaipur and Bodeli in Gujarat. His CT scan, conducted at a private hospital in Sahada of Maharashtra, revealed Novel Coronavirus. Despite spending more than Rs 2 lakh on treatment there was no visible improvement in his health condition.

Later, his kin somehow came to know of facilities provided in Covid isolation ward of District Hospital, Alirajpur and got him admitted there. At the time of admission on May 11, he had 90% lung damage. His oxygen saturation level was reported at 70. From the time of admission till May 21, Tomar was constantly on oxygen support. He completely recovered from the infection on Sunday with oxygen saturation level of 97.