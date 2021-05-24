Madhya Pradesh: Man in Alirajpur recovers from 90% infection, leaves Covid center amid applause

Alirajpur: Despite 90% lung infection, Hari Singh Tomar (30) of Badakheda village won battle against coronavirus through sheer will power and self-confidence.
On April 16, he had complained of fever and cold. A few days later, he took medication from doctors in Chhota Udaipur and Bodeli in Gujarat. His CT scan, conducted at a private hospital in Sahada of Maharashtra, revealed Novel Coronavirus. Despite spending more than Rs 2 lakh on treatment there was no visible improvement in his health condition.
Later, his kin somehow came to know of facilities provided in Covid isolation ward of District Hospital, Alirajpur and got him admitted there. At the time of admission on May 11, he had 90% lung damage. His oxygen saturation level was reported at 70. From the time of admission till May 21, Tomar was constantly on oxygen support. He completely recovered from the infection on Sunday with oxygen saturation level of 97.
Tomar heartily expressed gratitude towards doctors and paramedical staff for raising his self-esteem and creating a positive atmosphere around him during the treatment which encouraged him to stay optimistic. He said that facilities and treatment given in Alirajpur Hospital were appreciable and patients were provided with medicines, warm water, fruits and a balanced diet on time. The facilities provided by administration along with the treatment given by doctors led to his speedy recovery, he added.
Tomar appealed to all residents to contact fever clinics if they experienced any corona symptoms and stay optimistic during this pandemic. He also encouraged them to get vaccinated as the vaccine is completely safe.
Dr KC Gupta, Dr Bhavesh Shah and other medical staff bid goodbye to Tomar with a warm round of applause.
