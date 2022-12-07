Madhya Pradesh: Man held with stolen idols, goods in Ujjain

The recovered idol. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man for theft at the Jain temple. The theft took place in Nayapura Jain temple on the night of December 2. The accused was caught selling the stolen idols from the temple.

As the CCTV cameras were not working, the footage of the accused could not be obtained. However, the Jiwajiganj police was on alert and kept its informers active. As soon as the accused tried to sell the stolen idols, the police arrested him. The accused has been identified as Raja Sangathe, 30, a resident of Bherunala. The stolen idols of Ashtadhatu were seized from the house of the accused. Stolen Ashta Mangal of Ashtadhatu, idol of Lord Adinath, Siddhachakra Patal and Gattadi of Ashtadhatu were also recovered.

Raja has more than 10 criminal cases against him in different police stations. TI Gagan Badal said that Rs 20000 cash which was also stolen is yet to be recovered from the accused and so, he has been taken on remand.