Madhya Pradesh: Man Held With Pistol, Live Cartridge In Amjhera

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was apprehended on the Dasai-Bola Road under the Magara outpost with a 12-bore country-made pistol and a 12-bore live cartridge. The accused was identified as Ranjit, hailing from Daulatpura village. Dasai Chowki police led this operation under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh and SDOP Ashutosh Patel. The arrest came following intelligence received by the police, prompting them to take action.

Dasai outpost in-charge Rameshchandra Damor disclosed that an informant tipped off the police about the suspect who was reportedly carrying the illegal firearm near the Magara outpost along the Dasai-Bola road. Upon arriving at the scene, Ranjit attempted to flee upon sighting law enforcement.

Read Also MP: Congress Jitu Patwari Slams PM Modi Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Two Crore Jobs

However, he was promptly surrounded and detained. A search of the suspect led to the discovery of the firearms mentioned above and the cartridge in his possession. When questioned about the firearm's licence, Ranjit failed to produce any documentation. Subsequently, he was taken into custody and the illegal firearms along with the live cartridges were confiscated.

A case has been registered against him under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The success of this operation was attributed to the diligent efforts of ASI Durga Prasad Vaishnav, head constable Ishwar Singh, Gulab Singh Khaped and constable Devendra Parmar.