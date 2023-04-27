Madhya Pradesh: Man held under NSA for letter containing death threats to Rahul, Kamal Nath

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man accused of sending a letter with death threats to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year was arrested on Thursday under the stringent National Security Act from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Police had zeroed in on Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham for the letter, which was received at a sweetmeat shop in June Indore area and had death threats for Gandhi and Nath in the background of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The letter was received when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in September last year, entered Indore on November 27 and moved into neighbouring Ujjain district the next day.

Jham was held on a tip off from the railway station here just as he was about to flee by train, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal said.

"The district administration had issued an order that Jham be jailed under the NSA. It is not clear why he sent this letter. A detailed probe is underway," Agrawal said.

Another police official said Jham seems to have "eccentric tendencies".

Jham's alleged letter had said Gandhi and Nath would be killed and massive bomb blasts would take place in Indore while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through MP's commercial capital.