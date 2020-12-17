Madhya Pradesh: Man held in Thane district for eloping with girl belonging to another community

Sardarpur: Dasai police on Wednesday have arrested the accused Shahrukh Khan who elope with a girl belonging to another community on December 6.

Police informed that Shahrukh Khan, 30, was arrested from Thane district of Maharashtra along with a 19-year-old girl who belongs to the Dalit community and brought to Amzhera police station on Thursday. Police produced him before a local court on Thursday from where he was sent to 15-day police remand.

In her statement before police the girl alleged Shahrukh, son of Chittu Khan from Kodatkala village under Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district, introduced himself as Kaju Solanki.

Dasai police outpost incharge Prashant Pal added that the girl in her statement to police said that Shahrukh lured her away and took her along with him. She claimed that the accused outraged her modesty as well, he added.

Based on her statement and medical examination, Shahrukh was booked under section 366 (inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Atrocity Act.

Villagers from Dasai have warned police to find the girl immediately or face action. On the other hand, the police outpost incharge Pal made it clear that police will confirm whether it is a case of love jihad only after recording the girl’s statement.

On December 6, the girl went to a kiosk near the bus stand and didn’t return. Failing to get any information about her whereabouts, her family members and other villagers launched a search operation. In the meantime, they came to know about Shahrukh alias Kaju’s real identity. They rushed to his place and came to know that he also went missing on December 6.