Madhya Pradesh: Man Held In Hyderabad For Duping People On Pretext Of Jobs

FPJ

Naigaon (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hyderabad (Telangana) was arrested for allegedly duping people by offering high paying jobs in foreign country.

Noor Jahan of Soorgaj Colony lodged a complaint with Nayagaon police station on June 15, alleging the accused along with his aides Aabid Baig, Rafiq Khan and Afzal Khan approached her husband Firoz Khan. They offered the couple high paying jobs in foreign country and collected Rs 1.6 lakh per person as commission.

They later provided fake visa and offered to send them to Malaysia through sea route.

However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped accepting their phones calls.

Police team led by Jawad station in-charge Narendra Singh Thakur and Nayagaon SHO Rampal Singh Rathore arrested Mohd Habibuddin (33) from Hyderabad following technical surveillance.

During subsequent interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the crime. He also disclosed details of his aides. He was produced before Hyderabad Court which sent him to Neemuch on transit police remand. He was produced in Jawad court and sent to police remand. Efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused. Further investigation was underway.