 Madhya Pradesh: Man Held In Hyderabad For Duping People On Pretext Of Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man Held In Hyderabad For Duping People On Pretext Of Jobs

Madhya Pradesh: Man Held In Hyderabad For Duping People On Pretext Of Jobs

They offered the couple high paying jobs in foreign country and collected Rs 1.6 lakh per person as commission.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Naigaon (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Hyderabad (Telangana) was arrested for allegedly duping people by offering high paying jobs in foreign country.

Noor Jahan of Soorgaj Colony lodged a complaint with Nayagaon police station on June 15, alleging the accused along with his aides Aabid Baig, Rafiq Khan and Afzal Khan approached her husband Firoz Khan. They offered the couple high paying jobs in foreign country and collected Rs 1.6 lakh per person as commission.

They later provided fake visa and offered to send them to Malaysia through sea route.

However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped accepting their phones calls.

Police team led by Jawad station in-charge Narendra Singh Thakur and Nayagaon SHO Rampal Singh Rathore arrested Mohd Habibuddin (33) from Hyderabad following technical surveillance.

During subsequent interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the crime. He also disclosed details of his aides. He was produced before Hyderabad Court which sent him to Neemuch on transit police remand. He was produced in Jawad court and sent to police remand. Efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused. Further investigation was underway.

Read Also
Ratlam: Question raised over accidents on 4-lane Lebad-Nayagaon national highway in Madhya Pradesh...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Samples Of Mawa Taken For Tests

Madhya Pradesh: Samples Of Mawa Taken For Tests

Madhya Pradesh: Four Get Life Sentence For Murder

Madhya Pradesh: Four Get Life Sentence For Murder

Madhya Pradesh: CM’s Chopper Sent To Mumbai By Road

Madhya Pradesh: CM’s Chopper Sent To Mumbai By Road

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Cases Of Cyber Frauds In 2 Days In Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Cases Of Cyber Frauds In 2 Days In Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Man Beaten To Death In Neemuch, 6 Held

Madhya Pradesh: Man Beaten To Death In Neemuch, 6 Held