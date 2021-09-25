e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for sharing obscene messages with girl

The accused has been identified as Manjur Khan alias Imran Khan, a resident of New Abadi Singoli.
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Singoli police in Neemuch district arrested a person for sending obscene messages and video to a girl who is his daughter’s age.

The accused has been identified as Manjur Khan alias Imran Khan, a resident of New Abadi Singoli. Manjur has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, IT (Amendment) Act, 2008 and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. His mobile has been seized and police claimed to have recovered obscene messages and videos.

A girl lodged a police complaint alleging that she is getting obscene messages and videos on her mobile number. After a probe the police identified Manjur as the alleged culprit.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:04 PM IST
