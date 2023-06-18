Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Raping Woman

Representative image | FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Simrol police arrested a man for raping a woman in forest.

SP Hitika Vasal said that a woman had gone to forest to graze cattle, when a man, identified as Vijay Bhatia arrived on the scene and forced himself on her.

Later, the woman filed a complaint. The police arrested the accused and produced him in the court.

