Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Raping Woman

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Simrol police arrested a man for raping a woman in forest.
SP Hitika Vasal said that a woman had gone to forest to graze cattle, when a man, identified as Vijay Bhatia arrived on the scene and forced himself on her.
Later, the woman filed a complaint. The police arrested the accused and produced him in the court.
