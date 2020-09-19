Madhya Pradesh: Man held for poaching, selling animal parts in Tendukheda area in Damoh district

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in poaching and selling parts of wild animals, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Three dead monitor lizards and a hare were recovered from him, an official said.

"Police rounded up Suresh Dolanath, a resident of Bhopal, from Tendukheda area in Damoh district late on Friday night," area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashok Chourasia said.

The accused was arrested following a tip-off by forest department officials, he said.

"We have seized three dead monitor lizards and a hare from his possession," Chourasia added.

According him, a search has been launched to trace his seven accomplices.

"As per our information, these people killed the wild animals and sold their body parts," the official said, adding that the forest department was taking action against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act.