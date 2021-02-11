Madhya Pradesh: Man held for murdering wife in Neemuch

Neemuch: Manasa police in the Neemuch district arrested a person for murdering his wife.

The accused Kailash (28), son of Tejsingh Meena, a resident of Barkheda village under Shyamgarh police station limit in Mandsaur district was held within 24 hours of the incident.

Manasa police received information that Pooja (27), a daughter of Omkarlal, is lying unconscious on a bed at her Balagang residence. The body was sent for a post mortem and a probe was launched.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Pooja entered into the wed-lock with Kailash, a resident of Barkheda village about eight years back. However, two years after their marriage, the couple often entered into the dispute over trivial issues so the deceased started living at her parent's place in Balaganj.

Police informed that Kailash suspected Pooja's character. On Wednesday, the accused strangled Poojaís to death and fled from the spot.

The accused was held from Neemuch near the country liquor shop bus stand.