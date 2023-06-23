Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets Life Term for Raping Minor

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pronouncing a verdict within 14 months of minor’s rape, the court of Special Judge Surya Prakash Sharma under the POSCO Act awarded life imprisonment to Sanjay Markande. A penalty of Rs 5,100 was also slapped on him.

On April 26, 2022, the six-year-old victim told her mother that accused one Sanjay Markande had raped her when she had gone to visit her maternal grandparents. Sanjay had also warned her against informing anyone.

Later, her mother registered an FIR against the accused with Shikarpura police station. After registering the case, the police arrested the accused and produced in court on Friday.