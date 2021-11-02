Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for wife’s murder

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Court of first class additional session judge Vijay Singh Kachawa awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife. Court held him guilty under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence), said prosecution media in-charge Kirti Chouhan.

Chouhan said that Teera Singh murdered his wife Shardabai on July 3, 2019.

On July 3, 2019, accused Tirasing went to Palsud market with his wife Shardabai. He got drunk and while returning home had heated arguments with his wife. Enraged Tirasing thrashed Shardabai and dragged her to a nearby drain. She died due to internal injuries as four to five of her ribs were broken.

On complaint of her brother Suresh, a case was registered with Niwali police station. After investigation, challan was presented in the court. The said case was marked by the administration as heinous and sensational.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:04 AM IST