Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 3-year RI for liquor smuggling in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a local court that found him guilty of smuggling liquor in 2012. He was slapped with Rs 25k fine also.

Assistant media in-charge Balram Solanki said that ASI Raj Kishore, posted at Malhargarh police station, received specific inputs from his source on October 12, 2012 that a man is smuggling illicit liquor at Changeri Phante area. Acting on it, the ASI along with the police force reached the location and intercepted a man with 2 large cans of liquor. He attempted to flee but failed. Upon asking, he revealed his name as Bharat Narayan (50), a resident of Changeri area of Mandsaur district. The police recovered 55 litres of illicit liquor from his possession. A case was registered and he was then produced before the court.

Judicial Magistrate, SS Jamra has sentenced the accused to three years’ of rigorous imprisonment. Assistant district prosecution officer Sanjay Vasuniya prosecuted the case.