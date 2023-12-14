 Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-yr RI For Raping Minor In Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-yr RI For Raping Minor In Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge (POCSO) of Civil Court Sardarpur on Thursday convicted a person for raping a minor and awarded him 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI). The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The accused identified as Sanju (25) of Meloda village under Ujjain district had raped a minor girl of Dhar in August 2023.

Later, the mother of the victim lodged an FIR with Amjhera police. She said, on February 12, 2020, her 17-year-old daughter had gone to school but did not return home. Failed after searching, she approached police. She also suspected involvement of accused Sanju (who perform superstition) in the case.

During investigation, the accused was arrested and missing girl was rescued from his possession. Sharing her ordeal, she said the accused lured her on the way to school and taken her to Pithampur in a bus. From Indore, he took her to Gujarat by train and raped her multiple times in secluded place.

Following which, accused was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The court after examining various witnesses, found him guilty and pronounced the judgement, said public prosecutor PL Meda. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000.

MP: Ban On Illegal Meat Shops In Madhya Pradesh, Drive Starts From CM’s Hometown Ujjain
