Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20-yr jail for raping minor

Thandla: Special POCSO court of judge Sunil Malviya at additional district and session court in Jhabua sentenced, a rape accused one Malsingh Damor, to 20-year-imprisonment. The judgement was delivered through video conferencing.

Thandla prosecution media incharge Varsha Jain informed that the incident took place about three years back on April 10, 2017 when the victim who was a minor went to attend one marriage function.

However, she did not turn up at her place, so her kin launched a search for her.

After sometime, they came to know that victim was seen with the accused. The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint at Kakanwani police station.

After sometime, accused Malsingh was held and based on girl’s statement, he was booked under sections 363, 366, 344, 376(2) of Indian Penal Code as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The court pronounced the verdict, on the basis of evidences and the challan produced by Kakanwani police.