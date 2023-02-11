Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): First additional sessions judge GC Mishra on Friday sentenced a rape accused to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl and also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on him.

Prosecution's media in-charge said that the victim was reported missing from her house on November 20, 2019. Upon failure to locate the missing girl, the parents lodged a missing complaint at Khargone police station and the police launched an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the police rescued the missing girl from the possession of the accused identified as Lal Singh and arrested him. He had gone to the victim’ shouse and took her to a place in Aurangabad, Maharashtra by bus on the pretext of marrying her where he raped her repeatedly, he even threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone and warned her that she could face dire consequences if she do so. He was convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

