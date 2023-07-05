Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Raping Minor

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Special court (under POCSO Act) judge Sarika Sharma sentenced a rape accused from Dhawadi village under Sendhwa police station limits to 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), informed prosecution media in-charge Kirti Chouhan.

Chouhan informed that the prosecution led by additional district prosecution officer Dushyant Rawat and during a year-long court hearing, the latter found accused Rohit guilty under Section 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuring minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and sentenced him to 20-year imprisonment.

Chauhan informed that the father of the victim had lodged a complaint with the police where he said that on August 29, 2022, his daughter visited her elder daughter's house.

On August 30, 2022, she went missing while attending nature's call outside her house. Later, the girl's brother-in-law informed her father and they both searched for her in adjoining villages. However, they concluded that the girl was with Rohit and immediately registered an FIR against him.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused took the girl to Maharashtra. On a tip-off, the police reached Maharashtra and arrested the accused and found the girl. The victim stated that Rohit raped her multiple times which made her pregnant. A case was prepared and Rohit was sentenced to RI.

