 Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10Yr RI For Kidnapping, Raping Woman
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10Yr RI For Kidnapping, Raping Woman

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10Yr RI For Kidnapping, Raping Woman

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Sardarpur on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman multiple times on the pretext of marriage.

As per reports, victim lodged a complaint against Abhishesk of Sindora village with Amjhera police station. In the complaint, she said that she lived in a rental house in Amjhera for study purpose. Her roommate introduced her with Abhishek. He lured her to Indore on a motorcycle on the promise of marriage and sexually exploited her multiple times.

She, somehow, managed to escape and approached Amjhera police. A case was registered under sections 366, 376(2)(n) 344, 506 of the IPC. Earlier, a missing report was filed by victim’s father with Amjhera police station. Inspector Ratanlal Meena investigated the case.

After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by the police, second additional sessions judge Radhakishan Malviya awarded 10 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on the convict, additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit said.

