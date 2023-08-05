 Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Woman
Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Woman

The victim lodged a complaint against Bhur Singh with Amjhera police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Woman | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Sardarpur on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman and a fine of Rs 7,000 was imposed on him.

As per additional public prosecutor (Sardarpur) Sharad Kumar Purohit, the incident was reported from Bijalpur village under Amjhera police station limits on February 11, 2020.

The victim lodged a complaint against Bhur Singh with Amjhera police station. In the complaint, she said that she was alone at her house when the accused barged in and raped her.

He even threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident and managed to flee from the spot. Based on her complaint a case was registered under sections 452, 376 and 506 of the IPC. A medical checkup of the victim was conducted before the case was presented before the court.

After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by the police, second additional sessions judge Radhakishan Malviya awarded 10 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict. Convict was sent behind bars

