Madhya Pradesh: Man found dead with head smashed in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found dead with his head smashed with a rock in Dholana village of Badnawar town on Friday night. Police have registered the offence as murder and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

As per details, the deceased person has been identified as Dilip Patidar (35), a resident of Dholana village of Badnawar town in Dhar district. Last night, he was seen going to his agricultural field where his was body found. The head of the victim was crushed in a bid to hide his identity by the killer.

The locals found the body in a pool of blood next morning with head smashed and raised an alarm. SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria, SI Amarsingh Wakle, ASI Akash Singh along with FSL officials, policemen rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. The reason behind the murder is not ascertained yet. A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the culprit.