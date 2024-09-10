Madhya Pradesh: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances, Villagers Protest In Garoth | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man was found dead near Baloda-Molakhedi Ghat along the Chambal late Monday night. Villagers have come forward with grave allegations against a local fish contractor and his associates for murder. The victim, identified as Ghasiram Meena of Lakhmakhedi, was discovered in a suspicious condition along the Chambal under Garoth police station area.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Garoth police promptly arrived at the scene. Residents expressed their anger, asserting that Ghasiram was killed under the pretence of a routine check by the fish contractor's men, who then disposed of his body near the river.

Villagers organised a road blockade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square the following morning, causing significant disruption as vehicles were halted. This protest was fuelled by the community's frustration over the alleged murder and the perceived inaction of the authorities. The situation escalated as villagers confronted two-wheeler drivers during the blockade.

In light of the unrest, several officials, including ASP Hemlata Kuril, SDM Chander Singh Solanki and Tehsildar, arrived to mediate. Following discussions, a case was registered based on a report filed by Ghasiram's son, Ajay Meena.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against the accused. In the last rituals, Garoth MLA Chander Singh Sisodia, Khadavda Mandal BJP president Chandra Prakash Panda paid tribute. MLA said that he had words with collector and SP. He also demanded fair investigation and strict action against the accused. He also discussed with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and demanded financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.