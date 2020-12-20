Madhya Pradesh: Man found dead in back lane in Indore, police suspect he fell from height after stealing jewellery from a house

Indore: A 36-year-old man was found dead in the back lane of a house in Juni Indore area on Sunday morning. Injury marks were found on his head. Artificial jewellery was found from him. It is believed that he fell from a height after stealing jewellery from a house. Police investigating is on into the case.

According to Juni Indore police station incharge Bharat Singh Thakur, the deceased has been identified as Natwar Goyal, 36, a resident of street number 5 in Sindhi Colony area.He was found dead in the back lane of street number 6 at about 8.30 am. Area residents informed police after seeing the body.

The statement of his family members and the people of the house from where the jewellery was stolen are being recorded by police to verify the incident. The autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason of his death. Some cash has also been recovered from pockets of deceased.