Madhya Pradesh: Man falls into ditch, rescued

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A young man who came to visit the tourist place Patalpani slipped and fell into a deep gorge about hundred feet below. On getting information about this, the police reached the spot. Going down into the ditch, the police were also surprised because even after falling from such a height, the young man was slightly injured and was talking well.

The police brought him up with great difficulty and he was sent to the government hospital. After giving first aid in Indore he was referred to MY Hospital. The victim’s father Mubarik Patalpani, a resident of Barwah, had come to visit on Thursday morning. During this, his foot slipped and he fell into a deep gorge about 100 feet below.

The place where the young man fell was filled with water. Due to which he was slightly injured. On receiving the news of the incident, the police reached the spot. After much effort, the police, the administration and villagers somehow brought him up.

