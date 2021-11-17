Madhya Pradesh: Man ends life after sending daughter outside to play

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Pardeshipura area on Tuesday. It is said that his daughter found him hanging and she informed her landlord. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason why he took such an extreme step could not be established yet.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sukhbeer Singh, a resident of Janta Quarter area of the city. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. A preliminary investigation revealed that Sukhbeer was an electrician. He told his daughter to play outside the house after which he hanged himself. When his daughter entered the house she found him hanging. She informed their landlord, who informed the police and took Sukhbeer to the hospital.

Police investigated the spot but no suicide note was recovered from there. It is said that his wife is employed in a company and she was at her office at the time of the incident. The police are taking the statement of his wife and other family members to ascertain the reason for his suicide.

Elderly man ends life

An elderly man was found hanging from the ceiling at his house in the Bicholi Mardana area on Tuesday. According to Tilak Nagar police station staff, the deceased identified as Devbandhu Pahadia (70) was found hanging by one of his family members. Police said that he was under depression over some issue for the past few days. It is said that Devbandhu’s two sons are engineers in Bengaluru and Pune. The police are investigating the case to establish the reason for his suicide.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:46 AM IST