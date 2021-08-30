Madhya Pradesh: Man drowns in Narmada river at Omkareshwar

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old resident of Mumbai drowned in the Narmada river at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Priyansh Verma slipped into the river at the Gomukh Ghat after taking the darshan of Lord Shiva at the famous temple.

"Priyansh Verma visited the Omkareshwar temple on Sunday along with his friends from Mumbai. After worship, he went to the Narmada river to take bath at the Gomukh Ghat but he slipped into the water from a rock. He died before divers present there could save him," said Omkareshwar police station officer OP Jamra.

Verma's body was handed over to his family members after conducting a postmortem on Monday, he said.

