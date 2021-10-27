Madhya Pradesh: Man donates gold jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh to fulfil wife's last wish

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Jharkhand donated gold jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh at the Mahakaleshwar Temple to fulfil the last wish of his wife.

The woman, Rashmi Prabha, who died some time back following prolonged illness, was a devotee of Lord Mahakal and used to regularly visit the temple. She had expressed a wish to offer her jewellery to God at the temple before her death, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC)ís administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad said.

On October 23, her husband Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand, and his mother Surat Pyari donated Rashmi Prabhaís jewellery, including necklaces, bangles and earrings collectively weighing 310 gm and valued at about Rs 17 lakh at the temple. The MTMC functionaries honoured the husband and his mother by presenting memento.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country. Last week, the MTMC had informed that in the three-and-a-half-month post-lockdown period from June 28 to October 15 this year, it received a total of Rs 23.03 crore from entry tickets, sale of laddoos, offerings in donation boxes, bookings for the Bhasma Aarati among other means. The temple reopened for devotees on June 28, after remaining shut for over two-and-a-half months due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch helps two cyber fraud victims to recover their lost money

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:42 PM IST