Madhya Pradesh: Man brutalized after being tied to tree, ends life after reaching home

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in the Panchampur village of Chhatarpur was tortured after being tied to a tree by several people of the village, unofficial sources said on Monday.

The man, after being released, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house, sources added.

The incident took place in the village on March 2, in which the man who was tortured has been identified as Jodha Ahirwar. According to sources, Ahirwar was tortured by some people of a particular family, as his son had eloped with a girl belonging to their family. In a fit of rage, the people of the other family tied him to a tree and allegedly kept on beating him using sticks and rods constantly.

Savitri Bai, Ahirwar’s wife, kept on feeding Ahirwar during the days when he was tied to the tree. When Ahirwar was released after two days, he went home and allegedly hanged himself to death. However, Savitri Bai has alleged before the police that the people involved in torturing Ahirwar killed him and then hanged him to the ceiling of his house, to conceal the murder by portraying it as a suicide.

When the police discovered Ahirwar’s body, they registered a case against the alleged accused, identified as JhanduAhirwar, Ganesha Ahirwar, Sariya Ahirwar, RamnareshAhirwar, Raju Ahirwar and one other accused. Chandla police station in-charge, Atul Dixit said that a manhunt has been launched to nab all the accused.