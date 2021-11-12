Madhya Pradesh: Man booked under POCSO for harassing minor on social media, arrested from Rajasthan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell police arrested a man on Thursday who approached minor girls on the internet and send lewd messages and talk vulgarly with them. The accused threatened the girls who did not give in to his demands.

SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh said that on the complaint of a minor girl’s grandmother the State Cyber Cell started an investigation in which it was found that an unidentified person was sending obscene messages to the minor girl through a fake ID.

Police officials said that cyberbullies and molesters are crawling cyberspace and it is very important for parents to check what their children are doing on social media. Since it is next to impossible for parents to ban the kids from using the internet and social media, it has become imperative that they are properly counselled on dos and don't on social media. Police officials said minors should mainly interact only with people they know or their friends know them. Officials said that parents should approach the police as soon as they find that their kids are being harassed in any way on social media.

The chat records which were recovered by the cyber cell department show that the accused was sharing adult content with the victim and also forcing her to have vulgar conversations with him.

When the victim refused, the accused threatened that he would morph her photograph with vulgar pictures and circulate it on social media and also share her phone number, SP Singh said.

"On checking the computers and other equipment used by the accused, we found that several minors had become his victim and were continuing to chat with him after being threatened. We are collecting their details and urging them to lodge a case against the accused." State Cyber Cell official

The State Cyber Cell department traced the accused Prem Rawal (35) to Rajasthan and arrested him and booked him under Section 67 (A), 67 (B) of the IT Act and also under POCSO Act.

Officials added that the accused Prem’s fake profiles were scanned in which it was found that the accused has threatened and pressured other many minor girls in the same way.

The cyber cell has seized the device and sim cards used by the accused in the crime and are scanning his device to find out the other people whom he has targeted.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021