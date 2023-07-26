Madhya Pradesh: Man Beaten To Death In Neemuch, 6 Held

Representative Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, 55-year-old Mannalal Ahirwal was brutally thrashed to death in Jannod village under Rampura police station of Neemuch district on Tuesday night.

A video of the incident also went viral, in which six people, including some women, were seen thrashing Ahirwal with sticks. Rampura police station in-charge Anand Singh Azad said that those booked included Shyamlal, Mangallal, Jitendra alias Shyamlal Ahirwal, Bhawana, daughter of Shyamlal Ahirwal, Manabai, wife of Shyamlal Ahirwal, and Satyanarayan Mali.

They were booked under sections 302, 323, 506, and 294 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocity Act, and all of them are arrested.

According to information, Balram Ahirwar of Jannod village was joking with his friends at a tailor's shop near his house. However, Satyanarayan Mali felt that Balram was making fun of him. This led to a dispute.

Balram called his father Mannalal Ahirwal. Satyanarayan also had an argument with Mannalal. The accused attacked Mannalal with sticks and seriously injured him. He was rushed to Rampura Government Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Video of the fight surfaced

A video of a dispute and fight has also surfaced. In the video, some women and men are seen attacking Mannalal with sticks. Then, on the persuasion of some people, both sides separated.

6 accused arrested, demand to run bulldozers on houses

Angered by the incident, the relatives refused to perform Mannalal's last rites. They hold a chakkajam on the Neemuch-Jhalawar road by keeping the body. The relatives demand that bulldozers should be run on the houses of the accused. They also demanded financial assistance.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 10 Quintal Poppy Husk Seized From Oil Tanker In Neemuch

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)