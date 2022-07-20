e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Man assaulted for supporting Nupur Sharma

According to information, there was a lot of crowd in and around the college premises, during this some boys surrounded a young man named Ayush Mali and attacked him fatally with sharp weapons on the matter of supporting Nupur Sharma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Nupur Sharma | PTI

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A man named Ayush Mali was inhumanly beaten up by a group of people for speaking in favour of Nupur Sharma on social media. The incident took place Amidst the announcement of election results of Agar-Malwa region at IETI College, Ujjain road.

After committing the crime, the accused Amal, Asif, Arbaaz, Sarfaraz, Chiki, Ammu Mewati, Aman, Sohail, Munna Mewati, and others fled the spot. Ayush was immediately taken to the nearest district hospital where he is udergoing treatment. On the receipt of information provided by the complainant, Aashutosh Durga Shankar Soni, the police immediately constituted a team and nabbed three accused. Police had also raided the residences of criminals located at Mewati Pura and Laxmanpura.

Afte this, the city suddenly became tense and many school closed down early.

article-image

