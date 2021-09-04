Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested with three stolen two-wheelers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the police with three stolen two-wheelers in Banganga area on Friday.

SI Rahul Kale from Bhagirathpura police post said that acting on a tip-off, a person named Rakesh Rathore, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area was detained. During the questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing three two-wheelers from the area. Two bikes and a scooter were recovered from the accused and further investigations is on.

In another incident, crime branch arrested two persons with two stolen scooters on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, two persons named Ravindra Singh and Manoj of Ujjain were arrested while they were waiting for customer to sell the stolen scooters. The value of recovered scooters is Rs 1 lakh. The accused were handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:57 AM IST