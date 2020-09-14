Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested under NSA for selling 'beef' in Indore

A 39-year-old man has been arrested under the stringent National Security Act for allegedly selling beef in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Monday.

On the basis of a police report issued on Sunday, the district administration sent the accused to jail under the National Security Act (NSA), Superintendent of Police (West Zone) Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

According to police, the man was arrested on charges of selling beef in South Toda area under Raoji Bazar police station limits here.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a shop in the area on Saturday and allegedly seized a large quantity of beef from there, Raoji Bazar police station's sub-inspector Seema Dhakad said.

The accused was allegedly selling beef at the shop meant for selling goat meat, the official said.

A probe is underway to find out from where he got beef and to whom he was selling it, Dhakad said.

Earlier also, cases were registered against the accused in Indore and Ujjain under the MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act-2004, the official said, adding that these cases are pending in court.